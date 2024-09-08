Rahul Bheke Believes Intercontinental Cup Is A Step Towards India’S ‘Main Goal’

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 8 (IANS) The Intercontinental Cup 2024 marked a new chapter, not only in Indian but also for Blue Tigers defender Rahul Bheke, who was handed the captain's armband for their match against Mauritius. While it was a special moment for the India centre-back, Bheke has his sights firmly set on the objectives set by the new coaching start.

“From the first meeting itself, the coach told us about the main goal, which is in March – the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers. We have to reach there with a clear mind of what we must do and execute it. He told us that through the September, October, and November FIFA International Windows, the coaches would keep feeding us information, which ultimately needs to reflect on what we do on the pitch in March,” Bheke told AIFF's official website.

While qualifying for the Asian Cup is one of the Blue Tigers' key targets, the actual objective goes far beyond it.

“We've built a good base by qualifying for the last two Asian Cups, something that India have never done before. The coaches have made it clear to us that in order to ensure progress, we as a team need to negotiate the group stage through to the knockout rounds,” said Bheke.

The Manolo Marquez era began on Tuesday as India drew 0-0 against Mauritius. While the long-term objectives remain fixed, the Blue Tigers, for now, look to register improvements in every match - their next challenge is the one against Syria on Monday.

“It's a must-win match for us. We are the ones playing on home soil, and our target is to win this game. We've done some good things in the last match, and we must now ensure that we continue to do the same while further improving in other areas,” he said.

“Yes, for all intents and purposes, it is a FIFA International Window, and not as much like a tournament, but if we win it, there's still a medal waiting at the end,” he said.“We need to win, but we must also get better every game,” added Bheke.

India have scored two goals in the eight matches that they have played in 2024 so far. With India's former captain and star striker Sunil Chhetri having hung up his boots, questions have risen as to who will take up the mantle of the scorer-in-chief.

Bheke believes that it is more a matter of the team, rather than any individual, working together to fill in the boots.

“It's important to score, but it's not just on the strikers. The midfielders, and defenders also play a vital part in attack. Strikers may not be able to score in every match, and that is when defenders like Anwar (Ali), Mehtab (Singh), Sana (Chinglensana Singh), and myself can take some responsibility in set-pieces and help the team out. Those are big boots to fill in, for Sunil Chhetri, but if we all work together as a team, we can do it,” he concluded.