New French Prime Minister To Unveil Political Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews) New French Prime Michel Barnier has announced plans to present his program to the National Assembly in early October, Azernews reports.

In a recent statement to journalists, Barnier highlighted that health sector reforms will be a major focus for his administration.

He also emphasized the importance of initiating reforms in the social and economic fields as part of his broader agenda.

It should be noted that former French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who served from July 2020 to May 2022, focused on managing the pandemic and implementing economic recovery measures. His tenure included efforts to strengthen France's health system and navigate complex social and economic challenges. Castex was succeeded by Michel Barnier in September 2022.