New French Prime Minister To Unveil Political Program
Date
9/8/2024 10:10:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
New French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has announced plans to
present his Political program to the National Assembly in early
October, Azernews reports.
In a recent statement to journalists, Barnier highlighted that
health sector reforms will be a major focus for his
administration.
He also emphasized the importance of initiating reforms in the
social and economic fields as part of his broader agenda.
It should be noted that former French Prime Minister Jean
Castex, who served from July 2020 to May 2022, focused on managing
the COVID-19 pandemic and implementing economic recovery measures.
His tenure included efforts to strengthen France's health system
and navigate complex social and economic challenges. Castex was
succeeded by Michel Barnier in September 2022.
MENAFN08092024000195011045ID1108649287
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.