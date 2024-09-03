Radicle Growth Announces Partnership With ABLC For The Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge Sponsored By US Corn Farmers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Radicle Growth to host“The Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge” finalists' pitch day event Oct. 22, 2024 in San Francisco with ABLC NEXT Conference.

- Kirk HaneySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RADICLE GROWTH ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ABLC FOR THE RADICLE CORN VALUE CHAIN CHALLENGE SPONSORED BY US CORN FARMERSRadicle Growth, a company-building platform investing in early-stage agriculture and food technologies, is delighted to announce that it has partnered with the Advanced Bioeconomy Leadership Conference on Next-Gen Technologies (ABLC NEXT) to host“The Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge” finalists' pitch day event on October 22, 2024, in San Francisco at the Hotel Nikko.The Challenge sets out to invest a minimum of US $1.5M in start-up and growth companies worldwide whose innovative technologies and business models create new uses for corn and long-term sustainable demand for corn production. These companies are expected to be developing new uses for corn that result in replacements for fossil fuel-derived materials with plant-derived materials such as sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), drop-in chemicals and plastics, compostable materials, and as yet unidentified products and product categories that could be new areas for corn-derived products to be used.“ABLC NEXT is a natural partner for the Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge, because they have been driving innovation in renewables for over 20-years. And the ABLC specifically has been supporting new technologies to dramatically transform the way we produce things we need in our everyday lives” said Kirk Haney, Managing Partner, Radicle Growth."Iowa Corn Growers Association is thrilled about the collaboration between ABLC NEXT and the Radicle Corn Value Chain Challenge, sponsored by US Corn Farmers. Hosting the pitch day alongside ABLC NEXT offers a great platform to highlight our vital initiative and the innovative companies driving new uses for corn and expanding its market demand,” said Chris Bengtson, Manager of Economic Analysis & Investments, ICGA.Jim Lane, Editor & Publisher of The Daily Digest and The Circular said "For some time, I've seen the Radicle Challenge transform the speed and effectiveness of venture finance. It's incredible to see this engine of growth is going to be applied to the immense possibilities that lie within the world of inedible field corn, with its track record of supporting innovation and the incredible scale of the feedstock. I read recently that while the amount of land in the U.S. used to grow corn has been relatively static for the last 130 years, production has grown by more than 1,900 percent since 1866. Sustaining that pace of innovation while reducing emissions is a big opportunity and challenge that the Radicle Challenge was born for. Co-locating the Finals with the Advanced Bioeconomy Leadership Conference on Next-Gen Technologies, ABLC Next, seems like a perfect fit - as the world's most-widely-attended advanced bioeconomy event series, it's a platform for maximizing the visibility for the finalists and accelerating these technologies on a pathway to scale."Investment decisions will be made during a "Pitch Day" on October 22, 2024, at the Hotel Nikko in San Francisco. A judging panel of industry experts will hear from 4 finalists who will be chosen from the global applicant pool. In addition to the funding, the winners will also get access to advice from both corn industry experts and Radicle senior executives to help accelerate their company's development.About ICPB:The Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB), works to develop and defend markets, fund research, and provide education about corn and corn products. The Iowa Corn Growers Association (ICGA) is a 7,000-member strong grassroots-driven organization, headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, serving members across the state, and lobbying on agricultural issues on behalf of its farmer members to create opportunities for long-term Iowa corn grower profitability. For more information, visit iowacorn.Media Contact:Shannon Textor, Vice President of Communications...About Radicle Growth:Radicle Growth selects innovative, early-stage companies for investment, ensuring that disruptive AgTech & Food Tech companies reach their full potential. In addition to providing seed-stage capital, Radicle Growth provides a fertile environment for visionaries in the ag and food space to flourish. Their proprietary platform is one of a kind in the ag and food industry, filling a huge void in the market by identifying the most innovative technologies and accelerating them with a range of value-creation initiatives. To connect and learn more about Radicle Growth follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .To stay informed on Radicle Challenges, visit: .Media & Investor Relations Contact:Natale Clark, Director of Operations...

