Khargone's DIC To Expand Industrial Land Bank By 60 Hectares By October 2024

Bhopal, Sep 14

The District Trade and Industries Centre (DIC) in Khargone is aiming to expand its industrial land by approximately 60 hectares by October 2024, according to senior officials.

This expansion is part of a broader initiative to establish new industrial zones in the region.

In a directive dated July 31, 2024, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department instructed all DICs to cancel applications for undeveloped land allotment received in July due to technical issues.

Despite this temporary halt in land allocation, regional centers are continuing efforts to expand their land banks.

"We have identified around four land parcels and submitted applications for transfer to the district administration," a senior DIC official in Khargone stated.

"The total land area is approximately 60 hectares, which we anticipate obtaining the transfer for in our upcoming meeting scheduled in October," added the senior official.

The regional MSME department had previously proposed the development of three new industrial areas in Kasrawad, Blawada, and Khargone earlier this year.

These initiatives aim to attract investment from various sectors, including cotton ginning units, food processing industries, agro-based firms, and ancillary units.

While land allocation to industries remains suspended pending technical improvements, the MSME department continues to identify potential areas for future industrial development.

"Nearly all centers are contributing to their land bank," the official added.

As part of its investment attraction strategy, the MSME department is also developing phase 2 in the Nimari industrial area, with plans to develop approximately 40 hectares.

This expansion of industrial land availability is expected to play a crucial role in the region's economic development, potentially creating new opportunities for businesses and employment in Khargone district.

