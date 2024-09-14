Commerce Minister Launches Online Grievance Portal For Trade And Industry

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 14 (KNN)

Union for Commerce and Piyush Goyal unveiled the 'Jan Sunwayi portal' on Friday, marking a significant step towards streamlining communication between stakeholders and authorities in the trade and industry sectors.

The platform, developed by the Department of Commerce, aims to provide a direct for addressing grievances related to trade and industry issues.

Minister Goyal, who also serves as the North Mumbai MP, introduced the portal during the third day of the Union Ministry's Board of Trade meeting in Mumbai.

He emphasised the portal's potential to enhance efficiency, stating, "This portal will significantly boost the existing commerce and business sector by allowing stakeholders to file grievances online, eliminating the need for in-person office visits."

The Jan Sunwayi portal offers various features, including on-demand video conferencing services and fixed video conference links for regular, scheduled interactions.

Its accessibility extends to multiple offices and autonomous bodies under the Department of Commerce, such as the Coffee Board, Tea Board, and Spices Board.

In a related development, Goyal also inaugurated a portal for the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC).

This platform is designed to benefit the MSME sector by providing 90 per cent insurance coverage for credit limits up to Rs 80 crore.

The minister highlighted the potential impact of this initiative, saying, "This measure will enhance entrepreneurship and promote ease of doing business by streamlining loan disbursement processes, benefiting a large number of people."

These digital initiatives represent the government's ongoing efforts to modernise trade and industry operations and improve accessibility for stakeholders across India.

(KNN Bureau)