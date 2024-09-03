KLA Corporation Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend Level To $1.70 Per Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC ) is announcing a 17% increase in the quarterly dividend level to $1.70 per share from $1.45 per share beginning with the quarterly dividend expected to be declared in November 2024, the fifteenth consecutive annual increase in the quarterly dividend level for KLA. The declaration and payment of future dividends is subject to the Board's discretion and will depend on and requirements and other considerations.

"This 15th consecutive annual increase in KLA's quarterly dividend represents our consistent commitment to delivering shareholder value by leveraging the KLA Operating Model to execute on our growth strategies, including assertive capital allocation. Our focus on product differentiation, growing profitability and free cash flow generation are fundamental to KLA as we remain on track to achieve our 2026 financial targets," said Rick Wallace, president and CEO, KLA Corporation.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging and printed circuit boards. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

