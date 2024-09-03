Secretary General Of Council Of Europe On Russian Attack In Poltava: These Barbaric Acts Won't Go Unpunished
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić strongly condemned the brutal Russian missile attack in Poltava.
She wrote about this on X .
"I strongly condemn Russian brutal attack in Poltava killing many civilians," wrote Pejchynovych-Burych, adding that "these barbaric acts wion't go unpunished."
As reported earlier, the Russian missile attack on Poltava claimed 47 lives, 206 people were injured.
MENAFN03092024000193011044ID1108632308
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.