(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, has entered into a Materials Transfer Agreement with a company. Under the terms of the agreement, the pharmaceutical company will evaluate Lexaria's DehydraTECH(TM) in a pre-clinical setting. Lexaria will be responsible for formulating and supplying certain DehydraTECH compositions, with the pharmaceutical company evaluating the pharmacokinetics of these compositions in animal studies. According to the company, Lexaria has awarded the pharmaceutical company a temporary exclusive license option limited to specific DehydraTECH concepts and formulations under examination. The work is expected to be completed within roughly 6 months or less.

To view the full press release, visit

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

DehydraTECH(TM) is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 46 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN