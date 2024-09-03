CULTURE's FAVORITE SODA POPPI ADDS THEIR TWIST ON A CLASSIC FLAVOR WITH LAUNCH OF NEW CHERRY COLA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cherry Cola is the newest flavor to join the lineup of better-for-you prebiotic sodas

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

poppi , the full-flavored, deliciously refreshing modern soda brand that is revolutionizing soda for the next generation, announces today the launch of their newest (re)invention of a mouthwatering flavor, Cherry Cola. This latest addition combines ripe cherry with crisp, refreshing cola for a juicy twist on a classic, all while delivering a better-for-you prebiotic soda that poppi is known for.

"Cherry Cola is poppi's juicy take on a classic. Customers have been asking for this refreshing flavor for years, and it's finally here!" said poppi Co-Founder Allison Ellsworth. "As we continue to expand our poppi portfolio, we continue to offer that classic soda taste and feeling everyone craves, but in a better-for-you package."



Making its debut during New York Fashion Week, Cherry Cola is poised to be the accessory of the season. The brand is activating during New York Fashion Week with an event of their own – poppi World. At the pop-up, open to the public September 7th and 8th from 12-5pm, guests will immerse themselves in the new flavor, and shop a 30+ piece collection of limited edition merch including apparel, accessories and more. As the brand continues to grow, so does their consumer engagement and retail partnerships, with recent news including the launch of poppi in Canada and in Chipotle's across the U.S.

poppi combines fruit juice, prebiotics, and apple cider vinegar to create a deliciously refreshing soda with 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories. poppi modernized the definition of soda which catapulted the brand to success since its founding in 2020 by husband-and-wife duo Allison and Stephen Ellsworth.

poppi Cherry Cola is now available nationwide at major retailers such as Target, Kroger & Amazon. For more information on poppi, visit drinkpoppi, or follow @drinkpoppi on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT POPPI

poppi is a prebiotic soda brand revolutionizing soda for the next generation. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Stephen and Allison Ellsworth, Austin, TX-based poppi combines fruit juice and prebiotics to create a deliciously refreshing, mouthwatering soda with 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories. What originally started as a home-brewed concoction quickly became a farmers' market favorite turned Shark Tank investment and is now available at major retailers nationwide. poppi's brand-first approach, cultural cache, and rapid growth have nurtured an incredibly loyal fan base, including celeb fans like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, Russell Westbrook, Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Munn, and more. poppi is available in 14 delicious flavors – Strawberry Lemon, Raspberry Rose, Orange, Ginger Lime, Watermelon, Cherry Limeade, Grape, Wild Berry, Classic Cola, Root Beer, Doc Pop, Lemon Lime, Orange Cream, and Cherry Cola. For more information, visit drinkpoppi, or follow @drinkpoppi on Instagram and TikTok.

