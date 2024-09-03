Toobit To List Libertarian Dog (LIBERTA) For Spot Trading On September 4, 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is excited to announce the listing of Libertarian Dog (LIBERTA) for spot trading on September 4, 2024, at 10AM UTC. LIBERTA isn't just another cryptocurrency; it's a movement dedicated to enhancing personal freedom and challenging the traditional concept of government-issued money.

The Meaning Behind LIBERTA

Derived from the Latin word meaning“a woman freed from slavery,” LIBERTA symbolizes the liberation of individuals from the constraints of centralized financial systems. In a world where state-controlled currencies often restrict financial autonomy, LIBERTA offers a revolutionary alternative, empowering people to take control of their financial destiny.

Building on Solana for Speed and Security

Built on the fast, secure, and scalable Solana blockchain, LIBERTA provides an efficient and decentralized financial ecosystem. This platform enables users to manage their finances independently, ensuring that money serves the people rather than the state. The mission of LIBERTA is clear: to replace state-controlled currencies with money issued by citizens, fostering an environment where financial liberty can flourish.

Join the LIBERTA Community

The LIBERTA community is more than just a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts; it is a collective dedicated to the principles of liberty, autonomy, and decentralized finance. By joining this community, users participate in a journey toward a freer and more just financial world.

Tokenomics:

– Max Supply: 1,000,000,000 LIBERTA tokens

– 10% allocated for liquidity on DEX

– 10% allocated for liquidity on the first CEX

– 20% allocated for liquidity on the second CEX

– 60% locked for over one year

With its strong foundation on the Solana blockchain and a clear vision for financial freedom, LIBERTA is poised to make a significant impact on the world of decentralized finance. Join the revolution and be a part of the movement toward a more liberated financial future. Mark your calendars for S eptember 4 , 2024, at 10 AM UTC , and join us on Toobit to start trading Libertarian Dog (LIBERTA).

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: