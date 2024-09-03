Egypt's Healthcare Authority Signs Mou With Saudi German Group To Exchange Expertise

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Chairperson of Egypt's Healthcare Authority and General Supervisor of the Comprehensive Insurance Project, Ahmed El-Sobky, met on Tuesday, with Mohamed Hablas, Regional Director of Saudi German Hospitals in Egypt and North Africa.





During the meeting, ways to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors were discussed, and it was agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding between the Authority and the Saudi German Group to exchange expertise in several fields, most notably economic operation, training of human resources, and medical tourism.





El-Sobky also announced launching a twinning program between the Authority and international hospitals (Hub), noting that the Saudi German Group will be a strategic partner in this program, stressing the Healthcare Authority's commitment to improving the level of health services it provides, and strengthening partnerships with the private sector for this purpose.





The Chairman of the Healthcare Authority explained that the launch of the program aims to exchange expertise with global centres of excellence, most notably in Europe, China, and the United States, to keep pace with clinical development, digital transformation, and the use of artificial intelligence in the health field, which will positively reflect on the quality of health care provided under the umbrella of comprehensive health insurance.





He added:“We believe in the importance of the private sector as a key partner in providing comprehensive health insurance system services, and we always seek to explore ways to enhance its presence in comprehensive health insurance governorates.”





The Regional Director of Saudi German Hospitals in Egypt and North Africa praised the qualitative leap witnessed by the Healthcare Authority's facilities in the level of medical services provided to beneficiaries of the comprehensive health insurance system.





Hablas stressed the importance of the partnership with the authority, considering the authority's commitment to improving the quality of healthcare in the comprehensive health insurance governorates, which was reflected in the group's vision to support the authority's directions in providing integrated health services according to the highest international standards, and in a way that meets the aspirations of the health sector in Egypt.





He added:“We aim to announce joint initiatives with the Health Care Authority aimed at improving health services in Egypt and enhancing the participation of the private sector in operating and investing in the comprehensive health insurance system.”