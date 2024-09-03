Dubai: Blind Student Defies Odds, Achieves Exceptional Grades In IGCSE Exams

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 5:36 PM

Last updated: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 10:24 PM

At the age of seven, Mennat Allah Moawia started turning off the lights in her room, mistakenly believing she was turning them on. These moments marked her early encounter with her emerging reality when her parents realised,“something was very wrong".

Despite gradually losing her vision over the years, she never let it hinder her aspirations.

The Year 12 student has defied all odds by securing 3A+ and 1A grades in the recent IGCSE examinations.

“I was born with Glaucoma, so I faced challenges from the start. I began losing my vision around the age of six or seven, and it never returned. My parents were already aware that I would eventually lose my sight,” explained Mennat, the second oldest of five siblings.

“All along they'd been trying to equip me with the required resources and started teaching me Braille. Therefore, when I fully lost my vision, I already knew how to write in Braille and now I can write in the English alphabet as well.”

During her examinations, she was assigned a writer who would read the questions to her.

“I would provide the answers, and he would write them down. The school carefully selected many qualified candidates who met Cambridge's requirements,” added the student of Oxford school, a part of LEAMS education.

When asked if she had anticipated such good results, Mennat mentioned a part of her believed that she would do well.

“My teachers had also predicted these grades and they were quite confident that I would do well. I used to study for at least four to five hours daily after school. So, undoubtedly it's been a lot of hard work but my school, teachers, and family have all been instrumental in my success," she said.

Challenges

However, in her pursuit of success, she's had to overcome several hurdles along the way.

“When I was younger, I faced challenges with learning English as I went to school in Oman where education was primarily imparted in Arabic. But English is how most technology works right now so you have to use it most of the time. My issue was how to use technology at the beginning, especially because I don't use any kind of special devices. I only use normal phone and laptops where the phone reads out the text for me," said Mennat.

Additionally, she mentioned that at the start of each year, she struggled to navigate the school grounds and find her classroom.

“However, now I can get help from other students, and I've recently started using a cane, which has made a big difference. Now I don't hurt myself or bump into things, and I believe this has been really helpful,” said the Sudanese-American student who moved to the UAE two years ago from Oman.

'Leaving all my worries behind'

Mennat, who plans to pursue a degree in Law, emphasised that running is her go-to method for lifting her spirits whenever she feels down.

“I enjoy spending time outdoors, especially at the beach and in the park. I like to walk and run, and when I run, it feels like I'm leaving all my worries behind and whatever is upsetting me.”

Sending out a message to anyone who may be going through challenges similar to hers, Mennat emphasised that,“it's perfectly fine to feel sad sometimes".

“It's normal to feel overwhelmed at times, but it's important to pick yourself up and strive for independence. I understand how tough things can be, and I sincerely hope that such people can ultimately overcome their struggles and emerge stronger,” she added.

