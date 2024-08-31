Egyptian PM, Somali Counterpart Discuss Investment, Trade, Regional Security

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Mostafa Madbouly met with Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre in Cairo to discuss areas of mutual interest and strengthen bilateral relations.

The Saturday meeting, which included Somali Ambassador to Cairo Ali Abdi Aware and Ibrahim El-Khouly, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for the Horn of Africa, underscored the deep historical and strategic ties between the two countries.

Madbouly expressed his pleasure with Barre's visit, noting that it was a follow-up to the agreements reached during a meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Cairo on August 14.

“Egypt is fully committed to supporting our brotherly Somalia,” said Madbouly.“Egypt is determined to support the unity of Somalia.”

Madbouly highlighted Egypt's commitment to providing all necessary support to Somalia across all areas, including economic, trade, and investment relations.

“The Egyptian government is actively working to support and strengthen economic, trade, and investment relations between Cairo and Mogadishu,” he said.

“We are keen to enhance cooperation and facilitate the necessary financing for business and investment activities between the two countries while encouraging new Egyptian investments in Somalia.”

Madbouly expressed hope that Prime Minister Barre would sponsor a business forum in Somalia soon, bringing together businesspeople from both countries in various sectors.

“We are ready to export any goods or commodities that Somalia needs,” he said.“We will make every effort to facilitate the entry of these goods and commodities to meet the needs of the Somali people.”

He also praised the steps taken to enhance cooperation between the two countries, citing the launch of a direct flight route between Cairo and Mogadishu and the opening of the Egyptian embassy in Mogadishu in August.

Egypt and Somalia have recently reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and bolstering regional security with the signing of a defence pact and military cooperation protocol.

Prime Minister Barre highlighted Egypt's role as Somalia's“older brother” with whom it enjoys long-standing strong relations.

He expressed gratitude for Egypt's support for Somalia in its current delicate situation, where some powers are attempting to divide the country.

“The Somali political leadership and the Somali people thank Egypt for their support and solidarity with us,” said Barre.

“The cooperation between Egypt and Somalia is multifaceted,” he said.“This is not new for Egypt because Mogadishu has historical cooperation with Cairo. Egypt has always been at the forefront of countries supporting us.”

Barre noted that the cooperation encompasses political, trade, and investment collaboration, as well as cooperation in the fields of culture and education, with Egypt historically providing many educational scholarships to Somali students.

“We are proud of this honourable relationship and we seek to enhance it at all levels,” he added.

Barre reviewed the current situation in Somalia, pointing to the country's real progress in recent years across security, economic, and social spheres.

“On the economic front, Somalia has witnessed remarkable growth in GDP,” he said.“The country's public revenues have also grown significantly. The security situation has improved greatly, and thanks to Egyptian support, Somalia will be able to move to a new stage of greater development and security.”

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barre presented a number of requests for support in strengthening the bilateral relationship. He expressed hope for enhanced cooperation between Egyptian and Somali businesspeople in agriculture, noting that Somalia is rich in livestock and fisheries, sectors that could benefit the Egyptian market.

“We will provide all the necessary facilities for any Egyptian investment that wishes to work in Somalia,” said Barre.

The Somali Ambassador to Cairo stressed the historical nature of the ties and that Egypt's support is not new but dates back to ancient times.

“These relations are historical, and Egyptian support is not new,” said the ambassador.“It goes back to ancient times, since the Pharaonic era when commercial sea voyages between Egypt and the land of Punt were recorded during the reign of Queen Hatshepsut.”