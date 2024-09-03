Burn Boot Camp Announces New Convenient Meal Service to Power Your Busy Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Your Body. Fuel Your Day. Fuel Your Potential.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp , a leader in the industry, is thrilled to announce Burn Boot Camp Meals, a new chef-prepared meal service designed to provide protein-packed, delicious, and convenient options to support busy individuals.



Burn Boot Camp Meals delivers the power of meal prep without the time-consuming work. Specially crafted to get you results in the gym, these meals offer optimal protein to build lean muscle mass and enhance recovery. Each meal is under 500 calories and boasts an average of 34 grams of protein, helping you feel fuller longer.



At Burn Boot Camp, we recognize that nutrition is a crucial part of our Member's fitness journey," said Matt Morris, Vice President of Fitness at Burn Boot Camp. "Our new meal service will be a game-changer for them to easily focus on balanced nutrition and hitting those important protein goals without sacrificing taste or convenience. We are dedicated to providing the best resources to truly meet our Members and their families where they are in their own health and fitness journey."

Burn Boot Camp Meals is a true, fresh meal prep service. Ingredients are delivered to our kitchen over the weekend, ensuring that each meal is freshly prepared at the beginning of the week. These meals are then shipped via UPS the same day they're made, guaranteeing that they arrive at your door 2-3 business days later. To ensure timely delivery, our order cutoff is Sunday evening at 9:00 pm EST. Any orders placed after this deadline will be prepared for the following week.

Whether you want to lose weight, gain muscle, or maintain a healthy lifestyle, Burn Boot Camp Meals provides a convenient solution for busy, goal-oriented individuals who need healthy, delicious, and hassle-free meals to meet their nutritional goals quickly.

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept that helps women and their families create healthy lifestyles by building strength and confidence. With unlimited 45-minute circuit-style Camps, complimentary Childwatch, and a unique Floating Floor to help protect joints and prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp provides hope for hundreds of thousands of people seeking a path to purpose, passion, and community in over 350 locations nationwide. Devan and Morgan recently launched a new app bringing Burn Boot Camp's transformative workouts to Burn On Demand, giving users access to all-new premium fitness, recovery, and educational content in over 14 categories. They are also the best-selling authors of the bestseller Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5-Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength . For more information, visit and follow Burn Boot Camp on Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , Facebook , Threads , LinkedIn and Podcast .

