Black & Veatch To Identify Carbon Capture Opportunities In Vietnam

(MENAFN- 3BL) HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, September 3, 2024 /3BL/ – Black & Veatch , a global leader in critical infrastructure solutions, is evaluating the feasibility and readiness of deploying carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) in Vietnam's coal-fired power to further reduce emissions.

The Vietnam Institute (VPI) has commissioned Black & Veatch to study carbon-cutting technologies at three coal-fired power plants owned by Vietnam Oil and Group (Petrovietnam or PVN). Those plants are the Vung Ang 1 Thermal Power in Ha Tinh Province, the Song Hau 1 Thermal Power Plant in Hau Giang Province, and the Thai Binh 2 Thermal Power Plant in Thai Binh Province. Each plant has a capacity of 2 x 600 megawatts (MW).

“This is the first carbon capture study to be conducted on coal-fired power plants in Vietnam and its findings can help define the development of our national CCUS roadmap and legal framework,” said The VPI senior expert Dr Nguyen Huu Luong.

The study's objective is to investigate the current carbon capture technology landscape and evaluate the feasibility and effectiveness of applying that technology to the flue gas from the coal-fired power plants.

“Deploying advanced technologies such as CCUS can help power producers and heavy industries reduce emissions in the region,” said Narsingh Chaudhary, president of Black & Veatch's Asia Pacific and India business.

“Black & Veatch is committed to providing diverse and advanced solutions to help the Asia Pacific energy industry and existing asset owners meet growing energy demands with lower and no-carbon energy sources.”

As part of the front-end loading (FEL) study, Black & Veatch will prepare a carbon capture technology assessment, evaluate and propose technology suitable for each power plant, and develop preliminary conceptual design for the carbon capture unit. Black & Veatch also will outline strategies to connect the carbon capture unit to the existing power plant.

Vietnam's National Energy Masterplan for 2021-2030 – with a vision to 2050 – encourages the adoption of CCUS solutions in industrial production facilities and power plants to achieve a capture capacity of about 1 million metric ton (mt)/year by 2040 and 3 million to 6 million mt/year by 2050.

Black & Veatch has been a market leader in studying and implementing carbon capture technology for more than 30 years. The company has extensive experience in the analysis and detailed design of carbon dioxide (CO2) capture, as well as CO2 compression and handling systems. It has evaluated multiple technologies where CO2 can be put to use, including methanol and synthetic natural gas production as well as bioprocesses utilizing CO2. Black & Veatch has regulatory and market experience to evaluate and support the growth and planning of carbon capture and utilization or sequestration projects.

