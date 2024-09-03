Ashutosh Gowariker Seen As Super Cop Ramakant Kulkarni In ‘Manvat Murders’ Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming Marathi crime thriller series, 'Manvat Murders' was unveiled on Tuesday. It showcases the brutal killings in a small village in Marathwada that shook the nation from 1972 to 1974, and how the cops pursue the culprits, and crack the case.

The series stars Ashutosh Gowariker, Makarand Anaspure, Sonali Kulkarni, and Sai Tamhankar in the lead roles. It is based on CID Ramakant S. Kulkarni's autobiographical work, 'Footprints on the Sand of Crime'.

Ashutosh Gowariker essays the lead role of Ramakant Kulkarni, who tries his best to get justice for the murders.

The series, directed by Ashish Bende, centres on the critical hours that could make or break the case, following investigative teams led by the esteemed Detective Officer from CID Ramakant S. Kulkarni, who is known as the 'Sherlock Holmes of India'.

The series follows a woman in her thirties, who enters a period of premature menopause. She consults a quack to help get a child. The latter prescribed that virgins should be offered as sacrifices to Munjaba, who is supposed to be the spirit of an unmarried Brahmin boy. Five small girls about 10 years of age, a year-old infant and 4 women in their mid-thirties were found murdered between 1972 to 1974 in a village called Manawat in Maharashtra.

He will be seen highlighting the unwavering commitment, persistence, and expertise needed to unravel the most complex cases and face the challenges in solving the series of mysterious murders in rural Maharashtra during the 1970s. The catch is that he is racing against the clock.

Produced by Storyteller's Nook, Mahesh Kothare and Adinath Kothare, and created by Girish Joshi, 'Manvat Murders' is set to release on October 4 on Sony LIV.