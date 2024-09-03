Perdue Farms is Donating 400,000 Pounds of No-Antibiotics-Ever Chicken to Support Hunger Action Month

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The equivalent of 333,000 meals will be distributed among ten East Coast food banks throughout the month of September

Salisbury, MD, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Perdue Farms announced they are donating 400,000 pounds of“no antibiotics ever” chicken to 10 food banks along the East Coast from Delaware to Georgia as part of its Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® outreach. These donations, the equivalent of 333,000 meals, are part of Perdue Farms' commitment to alleviate food insecurity in its communities and coincides with Feeding America's Hunger Action Month, a nationwide effort to raise awareness about hunger in America and inspire action.

“As someone who faced the pressures of hunger firsthand as a child, I can say that food insecurity impacts more people than we realize, unfortunately including 1 in 5 children. As a food and agriculture company, we're committed to fighting hunger in the communities we call home and beyond,” said Todd Tillemans, Chief Commercial Officer at Perdue Farms.“During Hunger Action Month, we want these donations to increase awareness, help feed our neighbors, and spur action from organizations.”

Throughout Hunger Action Month, Perdue Farms will be donating 40,000 pounds of protein – enough to fill a semi-trailer truck – to the following food banks:



Blue Ridge Area Food Bank – Virginia

FeedMore – Virginia

Food Bank of the Albemarle – North Carolina

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, Sand Hills Branch – North Carolina

Food Bank of Delaware

Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

Harvest Hope Food Bank – South Carolina

Maryland Food Bank

Middle Georgia Community Food Bank Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina – North Carolina and South Carolina

“This generous donation from our long-standing partner, Perdue Farms, will positively impact the lives of our Delaware neighbors struggling with food insecurity every day, but especially this Hunger Action Month,” said Cathy Kanefsky, president and CEO of Food Bank of Delaware.“At the food bank, we are committed and proud to provide nutritious food that can improve the health and well-being of our community members facing food insecurity, and donations such as this provides access to quality protein that is otherwise more difficult to come by.”

This donation marks another significant contribution in Perdue's ongoing commitment to alleviate food insecurity in America, which affects 1 in 7 people, including 1 in 5 children. Since 2000, Perdue Farms has donated more than nearly 100 million pounds of protein to the Feeding America network of food banks. Perdue was one of the first meat companies to implement a formal program of ongoing donations of perishable protein products, creating a model for other companies to follow. The Hunger Action Month commitment doesn't stop there. Perdue is also investing $140,000 in hunger relief programs with a focus on childhood hunger through initiatives such as school pantries, backpack programs and school mobile pantries.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch® , Coleman Natural® , and Yummy® , as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon® , and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com . Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company's second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at .

Perdue Farms is Donating 400,000 Pounds of No-Antibiotics-Ever Chicken to Support Hunger Action Month

