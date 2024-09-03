Regscale Selected As SC Media 2024 Excellence Award Finalist

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Continuous Controls Monitoring Leader Nominated in the Best Compliance Solution Category

a leader in Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM), is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for SC Media's Best Compliance Solution category. The SC Awards, one of the most respected accolades in the industry, celebrates companies and professionals who demonstrate exceptional cybersecurity innovation, strength, and commitment. This recognition highlights RegScale's rapid emergence as a key player in cybersecurity, where it has set new standards for risk, compliance, and operational excellence in security.

Purpose-built by compliance and security experts, RegScale is dedicated to making security and privacy fundamental to earning the trust of commercial and Federal organizations. Unlike traditional GRC solutions, RegScale utilizes AI tools and compliance as code, lowering program costs and eliminating inefficiencies that hinder current GRC programs. As a result, enterprises using RegScale improve the ROI of existing security tools, achieve rapid certifications, proactively manage risks, automate evidence collection, integrate compliance into DevSecOps processes, and simplify control mapping.

Customers leveraging RegScale's CCM platform report significant benefits, including faster time to market, enhanced employee satisfaction, cost reductions, and minimized risk. For example, a branch of the Department of Defense achieved onboarding 200,000% faster than any other GovCloud environment by integrating RegScale into its CI/CD pipeline. Across the board, customers have seen a 90% faster path to certifications and a 60% reduction in audit preparation times.

"We are honored by this recognition from SC Media," said Travis Howerton, Co-Founder and CEO of RegScale. "As we look toward 2030, it's clear that with increasing regulatory changes and the rise of cloud-native ephemeral systems, manual risk and compliance processes will no longer suffice. Continuous monitoring solutions like RegScale's are not just necessary-they're inevitable. Last year alone, we released over 2,500 features and digitized more than 1,000 regulations, providing immediate value to our customers. This nomination validates our team's relentless dedication to transforming compliance from a burdensome point in time task into a seamless, continuous process, ensuring that our evolving platform continues to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow."

On the heels of today's recognition, RegScale achieved the FedRAMP High certification with an "In Process" designation. By utilizing its powerful CCM platform, RegScale generated and submitted the FedRAMP High package three times faster than the average 18-36 months, at 50% less cost. Earlier this year, RegScale also announced it had achieved SOC 2 Type II

certification using its CCM platform, reducing preparation time by 94%. Using its CCM platform, RegScale achieved the CSA Star Level 1 certification in a week, a 95% reduction in time.

Please see the full list of finalists here . Winners of the 2024 SC Awards will be announced on September 17, 2024. For more information, visit .

