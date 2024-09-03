عربي


Azerbaijan, Belarus Discuss Joint Production Ventures & Bilateral Cooperation

9/3/2024 10:09:45 AM

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with Igor Nazaruk, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, to explore the potential for establishing joint production enterprises, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Minister Jabbarov on "X".

Minister Jabbarov highlighted their discussions on advancing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus. He emphasized the importance of implementing agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation across trade, investment, and agro-industry sectors.

