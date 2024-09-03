Azerbaijan, Belarus Discuss Joint Production Ventures & Bilateral Cooperation
Date
9/3/2024 10:09:45 AM
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, met with
Igor Nazaruk, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, to
explore the potential for establishing joint production
enterprises, Azernews reports, citing the post
shared by Minister Jabbarov on "X".
Minister Jabbarov highlighted their discussions on advancing
bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus. He emphasized
the importance of implementing agreements aimed at strengthening
cooperation across trade, investment, and agro-industry
sectors.
