Artesano® Launches Nationwide Contest To Find America's Best Chicken Sandwich

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Eight restaurants will compete for the title of Artesano's Official Chicken Sandwich and a $20,000 prize

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The chicken sandwich battle lives on! Artesano® – baker of the Official Bun of the Chicken Sandwich – is on a mission to find the best chicken sandwich with the launch of their Artesano Official Chicken Sandwich Challenge. Through this exciting competition, local chicken sandwich aficionados from across the nation are putting their distinct, regionally inspired spin on the Official Bun of the Chicken Sandwich – Artesano Bakery Buns. Beginning today, eight restaurants will go head-to-head in a bracket-style competition, each showcasing their unique recipe as they compete for the winning chicken sandwich title and the grand prize of $20,000.

Artesano® Official Chicken Sandwich Challenge

Known for their fluffy, soft texture and rich homemade flavor, Artesano Bakery Buns proudly serve as the Official Bun of the Chicken Sandwich, available in both Original and Brioche varieties for a gourmet at-home dining experience. The Artesano Official Chicken Sandwich Challenge tasked restaurants to put their own regional spin on the classic chicken sandwich, blending culinary inspiration with a touch of hometown pride. As consumers rally behind their favorite chicken sandwich recipe, they can also find the restaurant's step-by-step instructions on the brand's website , making it easy to prepare and enjoy at home.

From now through September 13, fans can head to OfficialChickenSandwichChallenge to vote for their favorite chicken sandwich recipe served on Artesano Bakery Buns. The top four restaurants with the most votes will advance to the semi-finals (September 16-20) and the top two will then move onto the finals (September 23-27). The chicken sandwich recipe with the most votes in the finals will be crowned the winner on November 9, in honor of National Chicken Sandwich Day. Additionally, consumers who cast at least one vote for their favorite recipe any time between September 3-27 will be automatically entered for the chance to win $10,000.

Participating restaurants – selected for their tasty handheld menu options and status as chicken sandwich aficionados – include:



Belen (Los Angeles, California): Representing California with The SAMO, a blackened chicken sandwich topped with jalapenos and avocado

Delilah's Everyday Soul (Atlanta, Georgia):

Representing the Southeast with The ATL, a fried chicken sandwich topped with a combination of pimento cheese and lemon pepper

Hen House Eatery (Minneapolis, Minnesota):

Representing the Midwest with The GOAT, a grilled chicken sandwich with Cajun seasoning and BBQ sauce

Manzanita Grill (Bend, Oregon): Representing the Pacific Northwest with The Hot Berry, blending the tasty flavors of berry and honey over crispy chicken

River and Woods (Boulder, Colorado):

Representing the Mountain region with The Yard Guard, a chicken burger dressed in Colorado hot honey and green goddess sauce

Southern Cross Kitchen (Conshohocken, Pennsylvania): Representing the Mid-Atlantic with The Conshy Twist, fried chicken enrobed in a pretzel crust and topped with a pimento cheese spread

Hayden (San Antonio, Texas): Representing the Southwest with The Wild One, a crispy chicken sandwich topped with a stuffed poblano pepper and tomatillo salsa Wilson County Barbecue (Portland, Maine):

Representing the Northeast with The Harbor View, grilled chicken coated in a citrus-marinade and creamy mayonnaise

"We're thrilled to kick off the Artesano Official Chicken Sandwich Challenge and celebrate the regional roots behind each restaurant's unique dish," said Ana Melo, Brand Manager, Artesano. "As the Official Bun of the Chicken Sandwich, the distinct taste and texture of our buns provide the perfect canvas for these unique creations, inspiring consumers to bring the gourmet restaurant experience right into their own kitchen. We can't wait to see which sandwich wins the hearts – and votes – of chicken sandwich lovers nationwide."

Available at major food retailers nationwide, Artesano Bakery Buns come in both Original and Brioche varieties. They are sold under the Alfaro's® brand in California and the Sara Lee® brand everywhere else. For more information about

products and where to purchase them, please visit SaraLeeBread .

For the official rules on the Artesano Official Chicken Sandwich Challenge voting sweepstakes, see here .

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in

the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®,

and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.

