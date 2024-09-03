Strategic Investment In Unmanned Systems Driving Military Robots Market At 10.3% CAGR By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Military Robots size was valued at USD 18.03 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 19.89 billion in 2023 to USD 43.58 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

The government's investment, rising military spending, and the growing uptake of cutting-edge are the main factors expected to propel the expansion of the worldwide military robots market in the near future. The development of the military robotics market is mostly being driven by the growing need for automated systems. The need for advanced unmanned systems to thwart foreign threats is another important factor.

The development of robotics, artificial intelligence, and sensor technologies is propelling the global market for military robots, which is booming. Summarized focus on using drones for transport and scouting, putting more money into research to get better at doing things, and doing more things without having to have people there are the major trends that can be seen today.

Top Players in the Military Robots Market

.Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

.Thales Group (France)

.Clearpath Robotics Inc. (Canada)

.QinetiQ (UK) AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

.Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

.Raytheon Technologies (US)

.BAE Systems (UK)

.Saab AB (Sweden)

.Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

.General Dynamics Corporation (US)

.Milrem Robotics (Estonia)

.Leonardo (Italy)

AI-Driven Surveillance Technologies Are Set to Transform Military Logistics by 2028

The following are the key Military Robots Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

.The worldwide military robotics market is expected to rise significantly by July 2024, as businesses like Raytheon and Northrop Grumman spend extensively in autonomous systems. In the course of the next five years, it is anticipated that the market volume will grow twice in size due to increased requirement for robotic land cars and unmanned aerial machines (UAV), helping in enhancing their efficient functioning.

.June 2024: Defence ties between countries such as the United States and Israel are concentrating on advanced robotic technology, leading to the emergence of international collaborations in the field of military robots. In a period of four to five next years, it is expected that the domain of rapidly growing AI-based security systems will come to control this sector, making changes to the system of supply and process of exploring.

Segments covered in Military Robots Market are as follows:

.Type

oLand, Marine, and Airborne

.Platforms

oLand Robots (Wheeled, Tracked, Legged, Wearable), Marine Robots (Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)), Airborne Robots (Small UAV, Tactical UAV, Strategic UAV, Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV))

.Application

oLand (Payloads [Sensors, Radars, Lasers, Cameras, Manipulator Arms, Land Combat systems], Controller Systems, Navigation Systems, Power Systems, Others) Marine (Cameras, Sensors and Radars, Lighting Systems, Navigation Systems, Power Systems, Naval Combat Systems, Others), Airborne (Payloads [UAV Cameras, UAV CBRN Sensors, UAV Electronics Intelligence Payloads, UAV Radar, UAV Combat Systems], Sensors, Navigation Systems, Communication Systems, Propulsion Systems, Power Systems, Others)

.System

oLand (Payloads [Sensors, Radars, Lasers, Cameras, Manipulator Arms, Land Combat systems], Controller Systems, Navigation Systems, Power Systems, Others) Marine (Cameras, Sensors and Radars, Lighting Systems, Navigation Systems, Power Systems, Naval Combat Systems, Others), Airborne (Payloads [UAV Cameras, UAV CBRN Sensors, UAV Electronics Intelligence Payloads, UAV Radar, UAV Combat Systems], Sensors, Navigation Systems, Communication Systems, Propulsion Systems, Power Systems, Others)

.Deployment method

oLand (Hand-Tossed, Ground Launched, Air dropped), Marine (Tube Launched, Surface Deployed, Air Dropped), Airborne (Catapult Launched, Hand Launched, Air Launched, Runway Launched)

.Range

oLand (< 1 KM, 1–5 KM, > 5 KM), Airborne (Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)), Marine (< 5 KM, 5–10 KM, > 10 KM)

.End use

oDefense (Army, Navy, Air Force) and Homeland Security

.Mode of Operation

oHuman Operated (Tethered, Untethered)

.Propulsion

oElectric, Mechanical, Hybrid



Transformative Impact of Autonomous Military Platforms on Global Defense Strategies by 2034

.July of 2024 Over the next ten years, the worldwide market for military robots is expected to experience transformative development as businesses such as BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin increase their investments in AI-integrated autonomous platforms. This change is likely to revolutionize military operations and logistics, thus increasing the demand for high-end unmanned systems in various defense sectors.

.June of 2024 Partnerships like the one between the United States and NATO concentrate on developing cutting-edge military robotics as nations prioritize modernizing their defences. By the year 2033, armed forces around the globe will be relying more on artificial intelligence-based surveillance drones and next-generation robotic combat vehicles which affect their military capabilities as well as international defence strategies significantly.

Combined Impact of Airbus, Mitsubishi, and Norinco's Innovations on the Future of Military Robotics

To improve border security and reconnaissance operations, Airbus and the European Defence Agency launched a ground-breaking collaboration in August 2024 to build cutting-edge AI-driven aerial surveillance drones. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan had stated back in September 2024 that it is going to commit $1 billion for advanced robotic ground vehicles which are meant for urban warfare. Moreover, Norinco of China unveiled a new fleet of autonomous underwater robots intended for marine defence and information collection in October 2024. When it comes to engaging international military strategies and increasing efficiency in operations in the next few years, such development will amount to a major movement towards fusing artificial intelligence with multiple facets of defense.

Transformative Surge of AI-Driven Military Robotics

Leading defence corporations including Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, and Lockheed Martin are making large investments in the military robotics business, which is poised for a big revolution. Everyone knows that artificial intelligence (AI) has become a significant part of various types of autonomous systems worldwide, especially in the military during warfare. The focus on AI-integrated autonomous systems includes UAVs and manned vehicles. For example, the U.S. is collaborating with NATO to enhance RCVs and AI-powered spying techniques among others. This increasing technological revolution and globalization are expected to quadruple the market size while drastically altering global defense strategies within ten years.

