11th Annual Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) congress Set to Unravel the Charm of Aqaba, Jordan

11th Annual Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Set to Unravel the Charm of Aqaba, Jordan

- Mr. Nayef Al Fayez, Chief CommissionerDUBAI/JORDAN, UAE, UAE, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Be part of a growing at CAGR of 26.44%, Be Ready to Get Mesmerized with Aqaba's diverse, pristine & breathtaking landscapesDubai / Jordan, September, 2024: Having completed 10 successful and glorious years, the 11th Annual Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress is heading to Aqaba, Jordan from 7th – 9th October 2025 along with official Host Partner Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) in partnership with Jordan Tourism Board. Situated in the Southern tip of the country, Aqaba is a quaint beach town that beautifully complements the metropolitan vibe of the country capital Amman.The global destination wedding market size touched US$ 30.7 billion in 2023, according to IMARC Group and is expected to reach US$ 253.3 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.44% during 2024–2032. This reflects the ever-growing popularity of destination weddings globally. Such impressive stats only strengthen the promising prospects that globally leading events such as DWP has to offer.At a time when everyone is seeking offbeat and exclusive wedding destinations, Aqaba and Jordan stand a golden chance to gain with a treasure trove of unique wedding experiences. Whether it's a beachfront ceremony on the shores of the Red Sea, a romantic celebration under the stars in the enchanting desert of Wadi Rum, a historical setting amidst the ancient ruins of Petra, or a serene wedding at the Dead Sea-the lowest point on earth-Jordan's diverse landscapes provide breathtaking venues. DWP Congress will aptly showcase Aqaba as a prime destination for weddings, where couples can expect not only these stunning backdrops but also experience exceptional hospitality, exquisite cuisine, and luxurious accommodations, ensuring an unforgettable experience for them and their guests.Mr. Nayef Al Fayez, Chief Commissioner, Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), said,“We are incredibly honored and excited to host the 11th edition of the DWP Congress, particularly in Aqaba, Jordan. This prestigious event brings together the finest in the destination wedding industry, and being selected as the host destination underscores Aqaba's unique appeal and potential as a premier wedding location. It's a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase Aqaba's rich cultural heritage, stunning coastal landscapes, and world-class hospitality to the global audience. Hosting the DWP Congress in Aqaba will allow us to position Jordan as a top-tier location for weddings and luxury events on the global stage.”He added,“The DWP Congress is a globally recognized platform that brings together the most influential minds and businesses in the destination wedding industry. Partnering with such a prestigious event and its organizers not only elevates Aqaba's and Jordan's profile as premier wedding destinations but also provides us with an opportunity to collaborate and learn from industry leaders, further enhancing our offerings.”Mr. Ackash Jain, Director, QNA International, the organizers of the DWP Congress, said,“For 10 years now, we have been fostering business relationships, inspiring wedding professionals and learning from one another, and celebrating the community's successes and achievements, and the love for the DWP brand has continued to grow over the years. The year 2025 will mark the 11th year for the DWP Congress and as always, we promise to deliver an experience that you will cherish for years to come. Our selection of Aqaba as the next destination to host DWP Congress will only supersede everyone's expectations because we firmly believe that it's about time that the global wedding connoisseurs get the taste of grandeur, opulence and sheer elegance that flows through Jordanian weddings.”“The Congress will showcase Aqaba's capacity to host large-scale, high-profile events, leading to increased tourism and international interest in Jordan as a destination for weddings. As a matter of great pride, we are thrilled to be welcoming 500 of the world's finest luxury wedding planners, suppliers, and creative partners from 75+ countries to Jordan for our next edition, which will further bolster Jordan's positioning in the global destination weddings landscape.”Attendees of the 2025 DWP Congress can look forward to an immersive experience that highlights the rich culture and stunning landscapes of Aqaba and Jordan. They will have the chance to explore extraordinary venues, engage with local and international experts, and participate in innovative sessions and networking events. The event aims to provide an inspiring environment that sparks creativity and collaboration, all while enjoying the exceptional hospitality that Aqaba is renowned for.The Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress is recognized as the world's largest & strongest B2B platform for destination weddings. For the past 10 years, the event has hosted 500+ attendees from over 70 countries every year, bringing together some of the world's top luxury wedding planners & designers from across the globe along with suppliers and service providers who cater to the industry such as hotels, venues, tourism boards, photographers, videographers, bridal couture designers, floral designers, linen rental companies, DMCs and many others.Be a part of this wedding extravaganza that is set to unfold in Aqaba from 7th – 9th October 2025!

