Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8: Nomination Drama Heats Up With Sonia, Bebbakka, And Manikanta

The nomination fight that started in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8.. As it is, they are angry with each other and are burning.. These nominations are further fueling the fire. Sonia nominated Bebbaka once again regarding the cooker issue. The same song that was sung fell again. Sonia would say the word irresponsible a hundred times.

But this time Bebbaka tried to defend herself a little. What can I do if the cooker is not working.. All the steam should go in it.. She explained her version. Along with Bebbaka, Sonia is also on fire on other contestants who are nominating her. Targeting everyone.. She wants to be the highlight in the house.

Manikanta, who has been instigating everyone, has also shown his talent in the nominations. He shocked Shekhar Basha by nominating him. And there was a tense atmosphere between the two due to Manikanta's actions. Shekhar Basha got fired on Manikanta saying that what you did was not correct...

In the nomination process that took place in this heat.. Who are the nominees to leave the house.. How many more fights are we going to see in the house with these nominations.. Already three chiefs have taken their responsibilities. How many people listened to their words in the house. It will be known only after watching the episode.

Yashmi also showed her tongue power. While Bebbaka is playing a bit of a safe game.. Nabil is like whether he is there or not. Everyone in the house is showing their talent. No one is backing down.