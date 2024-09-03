Countries With Death Penalty For Rape: A Global View

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This article explores the countries around the world where rapists face the death penalty, highlighting the various methods of execution employed.

Saudi Arabia imposes the death penalty, often through public beheadings, for rape and murder under its Sharia law system. The country faces criticism for limited appeal opportunities for the accused.

Iran also enforces the death penalty for rape under Islamic law, typically by hanging within prisons. The country's legal system faces scrutiny for its lack of transparency.

Pakistan introduced the death penalty for rapists in 2020, particularly for gang rape and child sexual abuse. Chemical castration is another punishment method used in some cases.

Bangladesh enacted the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill in 2020, introducing the death penalty for rape following public outrage over high-profile cases. However, life imprisonment remains the more common punishment.

Egypt mandates the death penalty for rape cases involving minors or abduction, reflecting the influence of both Sharia principles and civil law.

India introduced stricter rape laws, including the death penalty for child rape, following the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. While the death penalty exists, it is rarely carried out.

The UAE enforces harsh punishments for rape, including the death penalty, with cases involving minors considered particularly severe. Execution methods include hanging and shooting.

China classifies rape as a serious crime punishable by death. Execution methods include shooting and lethal injection.

