'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack' Row: Netflix Agrees To Mention Real Names Of Hijackers To Opening Disclaimer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix, addressed recent controversies surrounding the web series IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack with a statement on Tuesday. The series, which dramatizes the 1999 hijacking of Indian Flight IC-814, faced criticism for allegedly misrepresenting the terrorists involved and offending Hindu sentiments.

Shergill announced that has updated the opening disclaimer of the series to include both the real names and code names used by the hijackers during the actual event. A statement said, "For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event."

In her statement, Shergill emphasized Netflix's commitment to authentic storytelling. She said, "India has a rich culture of storytelling, and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation."

Her statement came shortly after a meeting with officials from the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, during which she elaborated on Netflix's position regarding the controversy.

The web series, directed by Anubhav Sinha, dramatizes the events of December 24, 1999, when five terrorists hijacked an Indian Airlines flight traveling from Kathmandu to Delhi. The crisis lasted for seven days and concluded with the BJP-led government agreeing to the terrorists' demands, resulting in the release of three high-profile militants.

The controversy erupted after a segment of the audience accused the series of whitewashing terrorism and disrespecting Hindu sentiments. Critics on social media launched a campaign under the hashtag #BoycottNetflix, alleging that the series inaccurately portrayed the terrorists and disparaged the Hindu community. The series had used fictional names such as 'Chief', 'Doctor', 'Shankar', 'Bhola', and 'Burger' for the terrorists, which led to accusations of insensitivity.

Mujahideen (HuM). The official statement from the Union Home Ministry, dated January 6, 2000, confirms that the hijackers were referred to by names such as 'Chief', 'Doctor', 'Burger', 'Bhola', and 'Shankar' by the passengers on the flight. Shergill's update to the series' disclaimer aims to address the concerns by acknowledging the real and code names used by the hijackers. The move is seen as an effort to balance the representation while adhering to historical accuracy.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs had previously identified the terrorists as Ibrahim Athar, Shahid Akhtar Sayeed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir, members of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Harkat