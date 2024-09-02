Saudi Arabia TEAM FALCONS Clinches Spot at 2024 Honor of Kings Championship

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE – September 2, 2024 – The Honor of Kings Championship MENA Qualifier 2024 has concluded with an exhilarating display of competitive excellence by Team Falcons, who have secured their spot in the 2024 Honor of Kings Championship later this year. The online tournament ran from August 26 to 31 and showcased top-tier teams from across the Middle East and North Africa, all vying for the coveted spot to represent the Arab World at the 2024 Honor of Kings Championship and compete for the $1M USD prize pool.

The Honor of Kings Championship MENA Qualifier came hot off the back of the conclusion of the first-ever Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason X Esports World Cup in Riyadh. The MENA Qualifier winner Team Falcons battled through a series of intense matches, demonstrating remarkable skill and acumen of Honor of Kings and will now take their place in the finals in Indonesia alongside 15 esports teams from Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Türkiye, Brazil, America, Europe, Pacific and more. This international tournament promises to be a thrilling showcase of top-tier esports talent, withTeam Falcons getting the opportunity to make a formidable impression on the global stage.

The tournament featured an impressive lineup of participating teams:

• The Vicious (Saudi Arabia)

• Guuners (Iraq)

• HiPFiRE E-Sports (Egypt)

• XO (Saudi Arabia)

• R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia)

• Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia)

• Death Dose (Egypt)

• VON Team (Egypt)

Team Falcons’ victory marks a significant milestone in their esports career, highlighting the burgeoning talent and competitive spirit within the region. Team Falcons showcased a strategic selection of Honor of Kings heroes which played a crucial role in their journey to victory.Their roster featured a balanced mix of attack and defensive heroes, including Loong, known for his ability to deal damage with his first skill, and Mozi who stuns enemies and gradually reduces their health with his second skill.Lady Zhen was essential for the win due to the slowness of her enemies, knocking them up and disrupting their movement with her ultimate skill. The most valuable player of the game was Bobby.His exceptional performance and contribution was a key factor in Team Falcons’ victory.

“We are very excited by the skill and gameplay prowess demonstrated by the competing MENA teams at the Honor of Kings Championship MENA Qualifier. The participating teams illustrated their readiness to compete on a global scale, and we are excited to see Team Falcons go through to the Honor of Kings Championship in Indonesia. Honor of Kings popularity continues to grow across the MENA region and we were thrilled to see the huge number of fans from China and abroad coming to the region to attend the Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason X Esports World Cup in Riyadh this summer, a testament to the ever increasing popularity of the game,” said Joe Zoghbi , MENA Publishing Lead, Level Infinite MENA, Tencent Games Global.

The 2024 Honor of Kings Championship will serve as the concluding event of the Honor of Kings Global Invitational Series 2024. Announced in February 2024 alongside a $15 million USD commitment to expanding the international Honor of Kings esports ecosystem, the series has featured several major events throughout the year.

For more details on Honor of Kings news and updates be sure to follow the official social channels:





MENAFN02092024003109013449ID1108625673