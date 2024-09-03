Legal Vehicles You Can Drive In India Without A Driving License: What You Need To Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Driving a vehicle without a valid driving license can lead to significant penalties, including fines up to Rs 5,000. This rule applies to both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, and traffic are vigilant in enforcing these regulations. However, there are specific exemptions to this rule, particularly concerning certain types of vehicles, notably electric ones.

Electric and License Requirements

The Indian has been promoting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its efforts to reduce pollution and encourage sustainable transportation. In line with this initiative, some electric vehicles are exempt from the usual requirement of a driving license. However, this exemption is not universal and is subject to certain conditions.

Electric Two-Wheelers

According to the regulations set by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH), electric two-wheelers that have a maximum speed of up to 25 km per hour do not require a driving license or registration for road use. This means that if you own or plan to purchase an electric bike that falls within this speed limit, you can legally operate it without a driving license. Furthermore, such vehicles are not subject to the same registration and insurance requirements as higher-speed electric or conventional two-wheelers.

Local RTO Regulations

It's crucial to understand that while national regulations provide a broad framework, specific rules may vary by region. Each state or local jurisdiction may have additional requirements or conditions regarding the use of electric vehicles. For instance, all two-wheelers, regardless of their speed or type, must be registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and should have a valid registration certificate (RC) to be legally operated on public roads.

While driving certain electric two-wheelers without a license is permissible under specific conditions, it's essential to stay informed about the local regulations and ensure that your vehicle complies with both national and regional rules. Always check with your local RTO for the most current regulations and requirements to avoid fines and legal issues.