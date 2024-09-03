Rottweiler To Pit Bull-7 Most Aggressive Dog Breeds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Training, socialisation, environment, and heredity affect dog aggression. However, history, genetics, and temperament might make some breeds more violent. Seven violent dog breeds are listed below.

Here are seven dog breeds that are often considered more aggressive

Known for their strength and determination, Pit Bulls are known for being aggressive, especially if they are not properly trained and socialized.



Rottweilers are protective and can be aggressive if they perceive a threat to their family. Due to their loyalty and strength, they are often used as guard dogs.

German Shepherds are highly intelligent and often used in police and military roles. They can be aggressive if not trained properly, especially in guarding situations.

Known for their loyalty and protective nature, Dobermans can be aggressive toward strangers or perceived threats. They are often used as guard dogs.

Bred for big-game hunting, the Dogo Argentino is a powerful and courageous breed. They can be aggressive, particularly toward other animals, if not well-trained and socialized.

Akitas are known for their strong protective instincts and can be aggressive, especially toward other animals or unfamiliar people. They are loyal but can be challenging to train.

This breed is known for its guarding abilities and can be aggressive toward strangers or other animals. Cane Corsos are powerful and require strong leadership and training.