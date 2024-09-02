Additional 15 people pass away due to torrential rains in Niger

(MENAFN) Torrential rains in Niger have claimed at least 15 more lives, according to regional authorities, marking the latest casualties in the ongoing downpours affecting the country. The heavy rains, which have been impacting Africa's Sahel region since June, have now caused a total of at least 217 deaths across Niger.



The recent fatalities occurred on Friday in Maradi, Niger's economic capital, which is one of the regions hardest hit by the severe weather. Regional governor Issoufou Mamane reported that the floods resulted in significant material damage and injuries, in addition to the loss of life. Over 150 millimeters (approximately six inches) of rain fell on Maradi in just 90 minutes, causing extensive flooding.



Television footage from the area depicted the chaos as water surged through streets, triggering landslides, collapsing homes, and sweeping away vehicles and trees. The floods have disrupted essential services, including drinking water and electricity supplies, and have hindered transportation on the key route between Maradi and Zinder.



Niger's rainy season, typically spanning from June to September, is known for its severe impact, with heavy rains frequently leading to substantial casualties and damage. The current floods have also contributed to the disruption of daily life and infrastructure in the affected regions.

MENAFN02092024000045015839ID1108625713