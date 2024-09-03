Cathay Pacific Grounds 48 Flights Over A350s Engine Parts Failure

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said it has cancelled 48 flights after discovering an engine glitch in one of its A350 aircraft, public broadcaster Television Hong Kong reported Tuesday.

The city's flag carrier said it identified an engine component failure in an A350 aircraft en route to Zurich on Monday, forcing the flight to return to Hong Kong, according to the broadcast, picked up in the Japanese capital.

"This component was the first of its type to suffer such failure on any A350 aircraft worldwide," Cathay said in a statement.

The carrier has since inspected all 48 of its A350 aircraft and found that some of the same components required replacement.

It said 48 flights operating through Tuesday were cancelled, and affected passengers have been informed and offered alternative travel arrangements. "Each aircraft is undergoing a rigorous inspection. Upon completion, the aircraft cleared for operation will return to service, while those identified with technical issues will undergo further repair and maintenance work," Cathay said.

Other operators of the A350 aircraft include such carriers as Qatar Airways, Japan Airlines and British Airways. Japan Airlines said Tuesday that there has been no impact on A350 operations as of Tuesday, adding that they will continue to closely monitor the situation. (end)

