Real Madrid announces midfielder Dani Ceballos sustains injury to right ankle

(MENAFN) announced on Monday that midfielder Dani Ceballos has sustained an injury to his right ankle. According to the statement released by the Spanish club, tests conducted by Real Madrid Medical Services have revealed that Ceballos is suffering from a grade 3 sprain, accompanied by ligament damage. The club indicated that Ceballos' progress would be closely monitored, but did not provide further details regarding his recovery timeline.



The injury to Ceballos adds to a series of setbacks for Real Madrid’s midfield. Earlier, Eduardo Camavinga, another key midfielder for the team, suffered a torn knee ligament on August 13. This injury has contributed to the team's growing list of players sidelined due to injury.



In addition, midfielder Jude Bellingham has been dealing with a muscle injury since August 23. Despite the setback, Bellingham is expected to make a return to play on September 23, providing a hopeful update for the team as they navigate through their current injury challenges.



The ongoing injuries to key players are likely to impact Real Madrid’s squad depth and performance in upcoming matches. The club will be hoping for a swift recovery for Ceballos and other injured teammates to strengthen their lineup in the near future.

