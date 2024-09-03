Sultan Of Brunei's Lifestyle: Interesting Facts On Hassanal Bolkiah

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) PM Modi embarked on a visit to Brunei on the morning of September 3rd. This is the first visit of any Indian Prime to Brunei. The PM will meet the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, known for his luxurious lifestyle

The Sultan of Brunei's name is Hassanal Bolkiah Ibni Omar Ali Saifuddin. Hassanal has been the King of Brunei for the past 58 years

Hassanal Bolkiah's wealth can be gauged from the fact that he was the richest person in the world until 1980

According to Forbes, Hassanal Bolkiah's total net worth in 2008 was 1.4 lakh crore rupees

Hassanal Bolkiah spends $20,000, or 16.60 lakh rupees, every month to get his hair cut. 3 cars can be easily bought in this much money

In fact, a barber is specially called from London to cut Hassanal Bolkiah's hair, who comes by chartered plane. This is the reason why his haircut costs so much

The palace where the Sultan of Brunei lives is named Istana Nurul Iman. The cost of this luxurious palace has been estimated at Rs 5000 crore

The grandeur of this palace can be gauged from the fact that there are 1788 rooms, 257 bathrooms and 5 large swimming pools. There is also a special stable for 200 horses