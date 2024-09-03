عربي


Mahesh Babu's Son Gautham Celebrates 18Th Birthday In New York; See Photos [PICTURES]


9/3/2024 6:23:01 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gautham celebrated his 18th birthday in New York. Netizens commented, "Don't squander what your father has earned...'


Mahesh Babu

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's son Gautham has turned 18. He is currently on a trip abroad and celebrated his birthday there


Mahesh Babu

Photos of Gautham celebrating his 18th birthday with family and friends in New York are going viral and has earned the ire of netizens


Mahesh Babu

Mother and actress Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Last night's celebration... 18 years of loving and living celebration''


Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy 18th birthday, son. Explore and enjoy your time. Today, I am a proud father'


Mahesh Babu

Not only Gautham, but Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is also very active on social media and has 2.1 million followers


Mahesh Babu

Netizens commented, "He is celebrating abroad because his father has earned well. This extravagance starts as soon as he reaches the voting age''

