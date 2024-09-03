Jennifer Winget Settles Her Mind Into The Silence Of Nature

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Jennifer Winget on Tuesday gave a glimpse of her holiday, seeking tranquillity in mountains and nature

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer, who has 18.1 million followers, dropped a string of pictures in which we can see her wearing a blue bikini and meditating amid the backdrop of a mountain.

There are also pictures of the sea, rainbow, and a furry friend.

A snap shows Jennifer wearing a black hoodie, and matching tights and looking calmly towards the rainbow.

The last photo shows her wearing a white shirt, matching shorts and flaunting a peace sign.

However, Jennifer did not mention the location of the pictures.

The post is captioned as: "Everything, Everywhere, all @once!!"

Fans posted comments like "beauty unmatched", "so pretty", "a woman that ages like fine wine", and others.

On the work front, Winget started her acting career as a child artist with the 1995 film 'Akele Hum Akele Tum'. She made her television debut in 2002 with 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'. The children's fantasy adventure television show starred Vishal Solankee as Sanju in the lead.

It also featured Hansika Motwani as Karuna.

Jennifer has essayed the roles of Simran in 'Kkusum', Preeti in 'Kkoi Dil Mein Hai', Sneha Bajaj Gill in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', Natasha in 'Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa', Svetlana in 'Kahin To Hoga', and Ganga Bhatia in 'Sangam'.

She gained recognition with her portrayal of Dr Riddhima Gupta in 'Dill Mill Gayye'. The medical drama that aired on Star One was a sequel to the show 'Sanjivani - A Medical Boon'. It featured Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Anand, Karan Wahi and Mohnish Bahl.

Jennifer was also the winner of 'Zara Nach Ke Dikha 1'. She has been the host of 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala', 'Laughter Ke Phatke', and 'Dekh India Dekh'.

She has also appeared in 'Saraswatichandra'.

The 39-year-old has played the role of Maya in the romantic thriller 'Beyhadh', co-starring Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani.

She is currently seen in legal drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'. The web series weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

The show also stars Karan Wahi, and Reem Shaikh.

It streams on Sony LIV.