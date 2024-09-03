6 Protein-Rich Foods for Strong Bones

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are 5 protein-rich foods to strengthen bones.



Here are 7 protein-rich foods to strengthen bones...



Regular consumption of protein-rich foods is important for increasing muscle strength, strengthening bones, and boosting immunity.



Yogurt is a protein-rich food. About 245 grams of yogurt contains 8.5 grams of protein. Eating yogurt helps boost immunity.



Eating an egg every morning for breakfast helps to strengthen bones.



Nuts like pistachios and almonds also contain protein. Eating a handful of nuts every day is good for health.

Legumes are an excellent source of protein. 100 grams of legumes contain 24-25 grams of protein. Some beans contain the amino acid lysine.



Another food is cottage cheese or paneer. Cottage cheese can help strengthen bones







Cheese contains nutrients that help strengthen bones.

Pair protein-rich cheeses with fruits or vegetables to create a well-balanced and nutritious snack.