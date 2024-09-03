عربي


6 Protein-Rich Foods For Strong Bones

9/3/2024 6:22:51 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are 5 protein-rich foods to strengthen bones.

Regular consumption of protein-rich foods is important for increasing muscle strength, strengthening bones, and boosting immunity.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a protein-rich food. About 245 grams of yogurt contains 8.5 grams of protein. Eating yogurt helps boost immunity.

Egg

Eating an egg every morning for breakfast helps to strengthen bones.

Nuts

Nuts like pistachios and almonds also contain protein. Eating a handful of nuts every day is good for health.


Legumes are an excellent source of protein. 100 grams of legumes contain 24-25 grams of protein. Some beans contain the amino acid lysine.


Another food is cottage cheese or paneer. Cottage cheese can help strengthen bones



Cheese contains nutrients that help strengthen bones.
Pair protein-rich cheeses with fruits or vegetables to create a well-balanced and nutritious snack.

AsiaNet News

