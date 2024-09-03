GU-Q Opens Applications For Fall 2025 Admissions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) announced the official opening of its Fall 2025 application cycle. For the first time prospective students can apply through either the Early Action or Regular Decision pathways, both of which cater to the diverse needs of applicants.

At GU-Q, students will pursue the Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service degree, globally respected for its rigorous academic standards and its focus on preparing students for leadership roles in international affairs. The curriculum, ranked #1 by Foreign Policy magazine, is meticulously designed to sharpen writing and critical thinking skills across a broad range of disciplines, including history, governance, economics, literature, art, science, and philosophy. As they progress in the program, students can tailor their studies by choosing a major in Culture and Politics, International Economics, International History, or International Politics.

“We can't wait to see what you'll bring to GU-Q,” says Joseph Hernandez, Assistant Dean for Admissions and Strategic Enrollment Management.“Whether you're looking to join us as a first-year student or a transfer, we're here to support you at every step. Apply today and become part of a community of global thinkers and leaders shaping tomorrow.”

Early Action Deadline is November 15, 2024 (Decisions released by December 15, 2024) while Regular Decision Deadline is January 15, 2025 (Decisions released by April 3, 2025).

For students eager to secure their place at GU-Q, the Early Action program offers an opportunity to receive an admissions decision early in their senior year. This non-binding option allows students to explore other choices while knowing they have a spot at GU-Q. Applicants can simultaneously apply to other universities' Early Action programs, ensuring they maintain flexibility in their college decision-making process. GU-Q's holistic admissions review focuses on academic performance and personal achievements up to the end of the junior year in high school.

The Regular Decision pathway is designed for students who wish to have more time to finalize their application materials, including senior year grades and additional achievements. This option also caters to transfer students continuing their education at GU-Q. Applicants in this cycle enjoy the flexibility to apply to multiple colleges and universities, allowing them to make informed decisions about their future.

GU-Q welcomes applications from transfer students who have completed up to 60 credit hours at a community college or university.