Veritran Opens New Office In Coral Gables, Establishing North American Headquarters

MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritran , a leading global solutions provider, has opened a new office in Coral Gables, Florida. This new location will serve as the primary office for U.S. operations and North American headquarters. Veritran celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Ariel Fernández, Coral Gables City Commissioner, the Argentinean consult in Miami Marcelo Gilardoni and representatives of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce, among other guests including clients, prospects, partners and other members of the community.

From left to right: Ariel Fernández, Coral Gables City Commissioner, Marcelo González, CEO & Co-founder of Veritran, Amy Donner, Vice Chairman-Member Affairs of the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce, and the Argentinean consult in Miami Marcelo Gilardoni.

Following its expansion across Latin America and consolidation of the Mexican market, the company has committed to growing its U.S. operations. The country represents a key market for the company, as Veritran aims to have a team of 50 employees in the US in the medium term.

When analyzing its expansion in terms of commercial bank installations and investment fund development, it was clear to Veritran that Miami has become one of the most important financial centers globally, making it a prime location for the company's expansion efforts.



Veritran is prioritizing the community bank and credit union segments with the highest demand for digital transformation as consumers continue to demand new technology from these financial institutions.

"Five years ago, we began writing our story in the United States. We have had the privilege of collaborating with four financial institutions in the country, developing digital solutions that transform the way people interact with their financial services", said Marcelo González, CEO & Co-founder of Veritran . "Today, with the opening of these offices, we are taking an important step toward the future. These facilities are designed to support our ongoing growth and to provide an environment where our talented team can develop and offer the best service to our clients."

The new office is housed within Alhambra Towers, one of the most distinctive buildings in Coral Gables, Florida, and an award-winning business address. As part of Miami metropolitan area, this city holds ample opportunity for Veritran to continue its expansion efforts in Florida. The office holds more than 50 on-site employees and has nine office rooms available, with plans to increase to 14 rooms in the future. Veritran's U.S. offices were previously located in Brickell, Florida.

Veritran is now present in 14 countries, creating 500 direct jobs. The company has more than 50 clients and over 50 million active users of its solutions.

About Veritran



We are a global tech company devoted to simplifying banking experiences. Through our business solutions, we inspire financial institutions to take digitalization to the next level.

We are proud to be a key strategic partner for renowned clients across Latin America, North America, and Europe helping them become the banks their customers prefer. By creating innovative customer-focused products, we empower over 50 million people to run their financial world. For more information, visit





