Tejashwi Yadav To Interact With RJD Workers In Samastipur Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 10 (IANS) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is set to begin his 'Karyakarta Samvad Karyakram' (workers' interaction programme) from Bihar's Samastipur on Tuesday.

The programme, slated to continue till September 17, will cover various parts of the state.

On the first day, the RJD leader will interact with the party workers and leaders of various assembly constituencies within the Samastipur district. The party workers have been invited to the Town Hall in the district to attend the programme, which will start at around 11:00 a.m.

Apart from party workers, key party figures, such as MLAs, MLCs, and office bearers of district, block and panchayat units have also been asked to attend the event.

The party has emphasised that the event is strictly for invited members, underscoring its purpose as a targeted outreach rather than a mass gathering.

The programme is designed to energise the RJD's grassroots workers and strengthen the party's organisational structure ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. It will also serve as a platform for Yadav to directly interact with party members, gather feedback, and assess the party's strengths and weaknesses across different constituencies.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari, said, "This is a unique programme, focusing on direct engagement with workers to address shortcomings and provide strategic guidance for on-ground execution."

The choice of Samastipur, the home district of social reformer and former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, as the starting point of the programme, underlines the party's commitment to social justice and grassroots empowerment, he said.

Party sources said that through the programme, Yadav aims to gather insights on caste dynamics, the strength of rival candidates, and other factors critical to the party's success in the upcoming elections.