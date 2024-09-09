Vande Bharat Expansion: PM Modi To Flag Off New Trains In Jharkhand On Sept 15

(MENAFN- Live Mint) BJP leader and Union Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jamshedpur on September 15 and flag off the Vande Bharat train .

In a post on X, Chouhan wrote,“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Jamshedpur on 15th September. Along with the gift of Vande Bharat train, he will deposit the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the accounts of 1 lakh 13 thousand 195 poor people.”

The new services will connect Tatanagar to Patna, Deoghar to Varanasi, and Tatanagar to Berhampur (Odisha).

This expansion follows the recent inauguration of three other Vande Bharat routes linking Meerut to Lucknow, Madurai to Bengaluru, and Chennai to Nagercoil. Patna, which already benefits from Vande Bharat connections to Ranchi, Howrah, New Jalpaiguri, and Lucknow, will see enhanced connectivity with these new additions.



The new Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express, operating six days a week, is expected to complete its journey in about seven hours. The train will depart from Tatanagar at 6 a.m. and arrive in Patna by 1 p.m., while the return service will leave Patna at 3 p.m. and reach Tatanagar at 11 p.m.

The Deoghar-Varanasi route will enhance connectivity between two prominent pilgrimage sites. This service will travel via the Kiul-Gaya route in Bihar, with a scheduled stop at Nawada.

Additionally, Odisha will receive its fourth Vande Bharat Express on the Tatanagar-Berhampur route starting on September 15. The train will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays.