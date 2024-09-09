'Modi Fear Vanished In Seconds': Rahul Gandhi Throws Flak At BJP On His US Visit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, continued his criticism of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the“fear of Prime Narendra Modi” among the public has dissipated following the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On his US visit, to address the Indian diaspora, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP in Herndon, Virginia, on Monday (local time).

The leader alleged that the BJP and PM Modi had created an atmosphere of fear by 'creating pressure on small businesses' through various agencies. He claimed that this fear had disappeared almost instantly after the election results were announced.

“Something has shifted since the elections. Some people said 'Darr nahi lagta ab, dar nikal gaya ab' (We are not afraid anymore, the fear is gone now), said the leader at the rally.

Rahul Gandhi took a further jibe by stating how the BJP and PM Modi managed to instill so much fear over a period of years. The fear however, no longer stands, as it just“vanished within seconds”, said Gandhi, reported ANI.

“In Parliament, I see the Prime Minister right up front and I can tell you that the idea of Mr Modi, 56-inch chest, direct connection with God, that's all gone now, it's is all history now,” further added Rahul Gandhi.

RaGa meets students at Georgetown University

Rahul Gandhi also met with students at Georgetown University before attending the diaspora event in Virginia. He will also spend two days in Washington before returning to Delhi.

The Lok Sabha Opposition leader further alleged that BJP fails to understand the Constitution of India, which states“Bharat is a union state.”