Tehran supplies electricity to 20 villages since start of current Iranian calendar year

(MENAFN) Iran's Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (Tavanir) has announced that electricity has been extended to 20 additional villages across the country since the start of the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 20. This expansion brings the total number of electrified villages in Iran to over 58,800, marking a significant milestone in the nation's efforts to ensure widespread access to electricity.



In the previous years, Tavanir successfully supplied electricity to 102 villages in the Iranian calendar year 1402, 157 villages in 1401, and 250 villages in 1400. This consistent progress reflects the government's commitment to improving infrastructure in rural areas, ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to reliable power.



Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, the head of Tavanir, highlighted that Iran's Energy Ministry is currently focused on constructing new power plants with a combined capacity of 22,000 megawatts (MW) nationwide. This ambitious plan includes the development of both renewable and traditional energy sources, with half of the new capacity coming from renewable energy projects.



Rajabi Mashhadi also noted that the electricity sector has seen substantial investment, with approximately three billion dollars invested annually over the past three years. The plan is to commission 12,000 MW of renewable power plants and 9,000 MW of cycle power plants within the next three years. Under the administration of the late President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's electricity generation grew by 13.5 percent, surpassing even some industrialized nations like the UK and Italy in terms of electricity production.

