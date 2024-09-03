DBS Bank India’s 'Trust Your Spark' campaign spotlights real-life stories of impact; inspires individuals to reach their full potential

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 2 September 2024: DBS Bank India has launched its new brand campaign, "Trust Your Spark," marking a significant milestone: 30 years of being a trusted partner to its customers in India. The campaign celebrates the belief that within each individual lies a unique spark, a driving force that empowers them to pursue their dreams and aspirations courageously.



To bring this message to life, DBS Bank India is showcasing real-life stories of customers, employees, and purpose-driven businesses, such as Haqdarshak, backed by the DBS Foundation. The stories highlight the journeys of people who found the courage to overcome challenges and achieve success because they believed in themselves, with DBS supporting them as a banking partner. This aligns with the bank's brand promise to "Live More, Bank Less." The campaign has been launched with outdoor advertisements across 20 cities in India, complemented by engaging content on social media channels and DBS Bank India's internal platforms.



Commenting on the campaign, Azmat Habibulla, Managing Director and Head of Group Strategic Marketing & Communications, DBS Bank India, said, “Our 'Trust Your Spark' campaign aims to inspire people to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams, knowing they have a trusted partner like DBS in their corner. We celebrate stories of those who believe in themselves and their vision, making a positive impact. As we mark our 30th year in India and 10 years of the DBS Foundation, we are proud to support the growth of our customers across the country.”



As a different kind of bank, DBS continues to break boundaries. Its campaigns have been seen as category-defying in the industry. To commemorate its 30th anniversary in India, the bank has launched the "India-Singapore Connect" initiative in association with CNBC-TV18. This initiative will bring together leaders from various fields, including government, business, and academia, to foster discussions around trade, investment, innovation, technology, sustainable development, and cross-cultural interests.



Earlier this year, DBS Bank India sponsored a documentary titled "Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: A Singapore Saga," which celebrates the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and highlights his role in spearheading the Azad Hind movement from Singapore. DBS Bank India was also the exclusive banking partner for 'Srikanth,' a biopic about the inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Indian industrialist, which embodies the message of 'Trust Your Spark.' Additionally, the bank supports young badminton stars like Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly, and Gayatri Gopichand, who have the potential to be the stars of tomorrow.



DBS introduced an industry-first online mini-series called "DBS Sparks," inspired by true stories. The series follows a group of young bankers as they navigate their work and personal lives, showcasing how they challenge the status quo, go above and beyond to solve their clients' challenges, and genuinely make an impact. It highlights how they support DBS in its quest to be the best bank for a better world.



DBS has been accorded the “Safest Bank in Asia” award by Global Finance[i] for 15 consecutive years, from 2009 to 2023. It occupies a unique position in India, combining strong global expertise with a deep local understanding. The bank continues to leverage its extensive physical network and digital capabilities to provide solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers, fostering trust and building lasting relationships.







