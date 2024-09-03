Godrej Appliances unveils fully automated manufacturing line for AI powered Front Load Washing Machines

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 2nd September 2024: The Appliances business of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group, has further expanded its manufacturing capabilities by adding production facility for its new range of fully automatic front-load washing machines powered by AI Technology. Spread over 1 Lakh sq.ft. at Shirwal near Pune, this new facility marks a strategic investment of close to INR 100 crores in capital expenditure dedicated to machinery, tools, infrastructure and backward integration.



The fully automated facility at Shirwal will strengthen Godrej Appliances' market presence by adding a capacity of 3 Lakh units of front-load washing machines per annum, that will almost double the production of automatic washing machine portfolio for the brand. This Greenco Platinum Plus certified factory also manufactures other appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, semi and top-load washing machines, medical refrigerators, InsuliCool and Qube.



Commenting on the new assembly line, Kamal Nandi, Business Head & Executive Vice President of Godrej Appliances, said, "The new AI enabled product range underscores our commitment to innovation to meet the unique needs of Indian consumers. Currently, we are one of the fastest-growing brands in the washing machine category, and with this new investment of INR 100 cr., we're poised to further strengthen our position and achieve our target of 2X growth in the Washing Machines segment this year."



Speaking on the new product range, Shashank Sinha, Product Group Head- Washing Machines, Godrej Appliances, added, "Our new range of fully automatic front load washing machines have been conceptualised and designed especially for Indian consumers keeping in mind their preferences based on various geographic and climatic conditions, family sizes and washing habits. Along with superior aesthetics, these advanced machines of 7-10 kg capacities are powered by AI Technology that intelligently optimizes the wash and rinse, delivers optimal clothes care by smart load detection and water level adjustment, also saves precious water and energy, thereby redefining the washing experience for consumers.”



As a part of the brands commitment to things made thoughtfully, several advanced features make the front load washing machine range stand out. For example, the Steam wash program deep cleanses clothes and washes off 100+ different kinds of stains up to 2 days old*, Refresh program deodorizes them, and FabriSafe™ Drum helps to maintain the quality of varied fabrics. Further, these machines can also dry clothes 30 minutes faster**. The entire range of front load washing machines offer convenience with auto drum clean reminders, come with an anti-rust cabinet, overflow protection, 2-years comprehensive and 10-year motor warranty.







MENAFN03092024005232011781ID1108629307