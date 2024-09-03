Firing Outside AP Dhillon's House: New Videos Show Black Truck, Car Burnt In Driveway (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a dramatic turn of events, a new has surfaced on social showing shots being fired at the residence of Punjabi and AP Dhillon in Coolwood, British Columbia.

The chilling footage shows a black truck and a smaller vehicle in the driveway, set on fire, with flames raging as the accused continues to fire multiple gunshots.

Notably, Indo-Canadian rapper Shinda Kahlon, who was present in the house during the incident, escaped unharmed.

Firing outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver' WATCH viral video

On the night of September 1, shots were fired outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Canada's Vancouver. The incident has been linked to Rohit Godara, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who reportedly claimed responsibility for the gunfire. Canadian security agencies are rigorously investigating the incident, though official statements from the police remain elusive.

The circulating video, which has rapidly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), shows a man standing outside AP Dhillon's house firing multiple shots at night.



A threat message was also being circulated on social media, claiming that on the night of September 1, the gang orchestrated shootings at two locations in Canada - one on Victoria Island and the other in Woodbridge, Toronto.

The gang has threatened AP Dhillon, referencing his alleged connections with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, and warned him to "stay within his limits, or he will meet a "dog's death".

Notably, the firing incident comes weeks after AP Dhillion released a music video "Old Money", featuring Salman Khan.

In April, two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area and fled the spot. The Mumbai police declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as "wanted accused" in connection with the incident.

AP Dhillon reacts to firing incident

Singer AP Dhillon has shared that he is safe after gunshots were fired outside his Canada home on Sunday, September 1.

"I'm safe. My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out. Your support means everything. Peace and love to all," AP Dhillon wrote on his Instagram story.

