Boost Your Period Routine: The Benefits Of Adding Pineapple To Your Die

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Adding pineapple to your diet can enhance your period routine. Bromelain, found in pineapple, offers anti-inflammatory benefits that may reduce period pain and headaches.

Women get periods every month. Every time they come, they are troubled. There is no need to elaborate on how much pain women experience during periods.

Unbearable abdominal pain, and back pain is painful. In addition to these.. fatigue and nausea also accompany. That's why.. As the period time approaches, one feels tense. To get rid of this pain, they use painkillers available in the market. Otherwise..

They resort to putting hot packs on their stomach and taking rest for the day.

But.. we can easily reduce that period pain. That too with pineapple which most people love to eat. You read that right. Eating pineapple can relieve us from period pain. Let's see how..

Reasons to eat pineapple during periods...

1. Pineapple is rich in anti-inflammatory properties:

Not only that, this fruit contains bromelain. It.. It gives us relief in reducing the pain during our periods.

According to a 2016 research paper published in Biomedical Reports, bromelain has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce period pains and headaches. This time if you feel pain during periods.. Just eat pineapple slices.



2. Pineapple is rich in vitamin C:

We all know that vitamin C is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system. But pineapples are rich in vitamin C.. It helps in reducing period pain.

According to a research paper published in Curious in 2022, vitamin C or ascorbic acid can provide relief from period pain. Additionally, vitamin C also helps strengthen blood vessel walls and reduce heavy menstrual bleeding. So, it is enough to eat pineapple during this pain.



3. Eating pineapple calms your mood: Reduces anxiety. Anyone feels a little anxious during periods.

Hormonal fluctuations make us feel tired. However, pineapple will be your protection.

Because pineapple contains manganese, which, according to reports, helps improve your mood. Additionally, pineapple contains tryptophan, which helps produce serotonin or the "feel-good" hormone.

4. Eating pineapple reduces bloating during periods: bloating and digestive problems are very common during menstruation. As mentioned above, pineapple contains bromelain, which not only has anti-inflammatory properties but also aids in digestion. It helps reduce bloating, gas, and other uncomfortable digestive problems that we experience during menstruation. Additionally, pineapple is high in fiber, which helps relieve constipation, another problem often faced during menstruation.

5. Supports Iron Absorption: By now, you know that pineapples are rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C is a non-animal tissue that helps in the absorption of iron. Iron deficiency is a common concern during menstruation, especially for those who experience heavy periods. The body loses iron with blood. With that comes weakness and fatigue. So, by including pineapple in your diet, your body will get iron from other foods like spinach and beans. That's why.. Along with pineapple... It is enough to take leafy vegetables.