Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Anticipated To Grow At 14.6% CAGR, Reaching $239.71 Billion By 2032

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in penetration of the industry, increasing number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector drive the Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market . On the other hand, poor infrastructure & standardization, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in use of IT solutions & automated software for cold chain logistics, cost cutting and lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system, and RFID technologies for cold chain applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Pages Now:The Europe seed and flower cold chain logistic market has witnessed significant growth due to the increase in demand for fresh and high-quality flowers and plants. In addition, 25% of the flowers sold in the EU are imported from outside of the region, mainly from Kenya, Ecuador, and Ethiopia. Throughout this journey, flowers are maintained under stable conditions at the right temperature (2-4 degree Celsius) to keep their fragrance intact and fresh for up to 3 weeks. The rise in demand for customized gifts and farming products boost the demand for the cold chain logistics market.The key players profiled in this report include.NOATUM LOGISTICS, KLOOSTERBOER, KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG, DEUTSCHE POST AG (DHL GROUP), MSC MEDITERRANEAN SHIPPING COMPANY, AGRO MERCHANTS GROUP, LLC, BLUE WATER SHIPPING, LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, LLC, DSV (DSV PANALPINA), .GEODISThe European chilled cold chain logistics industry has seen several developments in recent years, including the adoption of innovative technologies to improve supply chain visibility and efficiency. In addition, there has been a shift toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly cold chain practices, such as the use of alternative fuels and the reduction of food waste. Moreover, there is surge in demand for end-to-end cold chain solutions, including last-mile delivery services, which creates opportunities for companies that can provide comprehensive services. Rise in demand for fruits & vegetables, bakery products, and other segments have boosted the demand for chilled temperature type transportation in the cold chain logistics market.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:The integration of AI and blockchain technology is expected to revolutionize the cold chain logistics industry, making it more efficient and secure. The use of advanced monitoring and passive device use, such as data loggers and real-time monitoring solutions, in the industry not only improves business practices, however, also provides complete cold chain visibility and control. Furthermore, the latest IoT technologies, such as wireless sensors and low-power wide-area networks (LoRaWAN), can be used to monitor changes in temperature, moisture, or other factors in real time. These robust technologies outperform alternative technologies in challenging cold chain environments.Based on end use industry, the meat and sea food segment contributed to around one-third of the total market revenue in 2015, and is expected to lead the trail by 2025. Simultaneously, the dairy and frozen desserts segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2020 to 2025.Based on region, Germany held the major share in 2015, holding more than one-fifths of the total market. At the same time, the market across France would showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.3% by 2025. The other regions studied in the report include UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Furthermore, according to Zero Waste Europe Report 2020, an estimated 88 million tons of food is wasted each year in the EU, which is about 20% of the total food produced in the EU. A simple way to reduce food waste and carbon emissions is through the development of cold chain technologies. Furthermore, the health of humans is impacted by the lack of reliable food cold chains that maintain the value of nutrients, safety, and quality of food products. To keep fresh food, reduce food waste, or to keep temperature-sensitive products at their ideal temperature and environment from source to destination, a food cold chain system is used, which is an integrated temperature-controlled food transportation and distribution system. Aggregators, farmers, processors, distributors, manufacturers, and consumers, all need to be held accountable for the complex system's various moving and static components.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:The Europe cold chain logistics market size is analyzed across mode of transportation, end use industry, temperature type, and region. Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment accounted for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2015, and is expected to rule the roost by 2025. The waterways segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.7% throughout the forecast period.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Cold Chain Logistics Market -Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market -UK Cold Chain Logistics Market -U.S. Third-Party Logistics Market -

