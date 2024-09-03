Biden, Harris ramp up campaign efforts ahead of November election

(MENAFN) U.S. President Joe Biden has joined Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign for the first time since she secured the presidential nomination, participating in a rally in Pennsylvania where Harris aimed to connect with working-class voters. This rally marks the beginning of the post-Labor Day campaign push toward the November 5 election. During this period, Harris and her opponent, former President Donald Trump, are expected to intensify their efforts to reach voters, particularly in key swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Nevada.



Harris used her Labor Day weekend events in Michigan and Pennsylvania to appeal to critical blue-collar voters. In a packed auditorium in Pittsburgh, she voiced concerns about U.S. Steel Corp., which is being acquired by Japan’s Nippon Steel, emphasizing the importance of keeping American steel companies strong and advocating for U.S. Steel to remain American-owned and operated. President Biden supported Harris’ stance, highlighting her role in continuing the progress made during his administration to improve conditions for union workers and expressing his commitment to supporting these efforts.



While Trump did not hold rallies on that day, his campaign announced upcoming events later in the week in North Carolina and Wisconsin. A Trump campaign aide noted that Harris' appearance alongside Biden offers the Republican team an opportunity to draw political comparisons. Trump has also promised to challenge the U.S. Steel deal, a merger that has sparked concerns among union workers, a crucial voting bloc in swing states like Pennsylvania. Harris aims to sustain the Democratic momentum following her campaign entry on July 21, with record donations and significant volunteer support fueling the campaign.



