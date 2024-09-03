Media City Qatar Showcases“Global Stories, Local Lens” Activation In Venice, Italy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: City Qatar (MCQ) presented their“Global Stories, Local Lens” activation at a special event in Venice, Italy held in partnership with Doha Institute. The occasion highlights Qatar's emerging role as a hub for fostering intercultural understanding and creative collaboration through media.

During the function, MCQ unveiled "The Bridge," a unique intercultural mask art installation created by Qatari artist Fatma Al Shebani and Italian artist Nicolò Galasso.“The Bridge” symbolizes the fusion of the traditional Venetian 'carnival' mask and the Qatari 'battoulah'. It reflects media, film, and art's universal appeal and ability to tell stories through the perspective of its teller, serving as an invitation to explore the world's rich cultures. The artistic creation embodies the core concept of bridging cultures and draws inspiration from both Venice and Doha.

Speaking to the power of creative industries to connect cultures, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Chairman of MCQ, emphasized the importance of such cultural collaborations: "This activation is a conversation starter. It seeks to spark curiosity about the value we can offer to the growing number of international media companies and professionals that recognize the potential of the Arab World and are interested in expanding into the Middle East. Our goal is to forge international partnerships and bridge cultures while promoting Qatar as a top destination for creators."

The event underscores deepening cultural ties with Italy, and efforts by both organisations to position Qatar as a premier destination for content creators, entrepreneurs, innovators, and other creative talents worldwide.

Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, Chief Executive Officer of Doha Film Institute, said:“The power of storytelling lies in its ability to bridge cultures and inspire a deeper reflection of our shared human values. Doha Film Institute has long championed the use of visual arts to bring communities together, offering authentic and inspiring stories that promote empathy and intercultural understanding. Arab cinema is a dynamic and essential part of the global film landscape, known for its rich storytelling, cultural depth, and exploration of complex social issues. As the Venice Film Festival continues to honour Arab filmmakers, it reinforces the importance of diverse voices in cinema and underscores the genuine value of representation in the arts. We are proud to support 12 projects from the region at this year's Festival that not only allows us to engage international audiences but also affirms that our perspectives truly enrich the world of cinema.”

As an emerging global media hub, MCQ provides a supportive regulatory landscape, state-of-the-art business facilities, and attractive incentive schemes to ensure the success of emerging media ventures in Qatar. This multifaceted strategy is crucial for the sustained growth and development of the country's various creative industries-including: broadcasting, traditional and digital news, gaming, user-generated content, AI, and other advanced technologies.

Doha Film Institute is committed to nurturing and empowering a new generation of storytellers who are contributing to the development of sustainable creative industries in the Middle East region and beyond. Over the past 15 years, DFI has facilitated exchange of filmmaking resources and expert collaboration between nations and cultures, thereby strengthening the Arab region's capability to master the world's most powerful medium and increase its influence in reshaping the world.