Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to list green bonds issued by Masdar

(MENAFN) The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange has announced that it will list green bonds issued by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) starting tomorrow, September 3. The green bonds, totaling one billion dollars, will be issued in two separate tranches. The first tranche is valued at approximately USD500 million, featuring a fixed interest rate of 4.875 percent and maturing in 2029. The second tranche, also worth USD500 million, offers a fixed interest rate of 5.25 percent with a maturity date set for 2034.



Masdar had previously completed its first green bond sale in 2023, raising USD750 million. At that time, the company had indicated a potential to raise up to USD3 billion to support its global expansion efforts. The goal is to secure investments in clean energy projects with a total capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2030. This substantial issuance is part of Masdar's broader strategy to bolster its financial resources and drive its sustainability objectives.



The ownership of Masdar is divided among several key stakeholders: TAQA, which holds a 43 percent stake; Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala, with a 33 percent stake; and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), which owns the remaining 24 percent. This ownership structure reflects the significant support and strategic alignment of major Abu Dhabi entities in advancing Masdar’s green energy initiatives.



