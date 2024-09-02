Qatar Energy plans major expansion in urea output, renewable energy

(MENAFN) Qatar plans major expansion in urea production and energy Qatar Energy has announced a substantial increase in its urea production capacity, aiming to more than double its output from the current 6 million tonnes per year to over 12.4 million tonnes annually. This significant expansion, detailed by Chief Executive Saad al-Kaabi at a press conference on Sunday, will involve the establishment of four new production lines for urea, a critical component in fertilizers. Although a specific timeline was not provided, al-Kaabi indicated that the first of these new lines would commence operations before 2030. He emphasized the growing demand for urea driven by global population growth, which is projected to rise by 1.5 to 2 billion people over the next 20 to 30 years, thereby increasing the need for urea in food production.



In addition to the urea production boost, Qatar Energy is advancing its North Field gas production expansion project, which is progressing as planned. This expansion will significantly enhance Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) production by 85 percent, bolstering its position in the global energy market. The North Field, which Qatar shares with Iran (known as South Pars), represents the world’s largest natural gas field, underscoring the scale and importance of this project.



Furthermore, Qatar Energy is also making strides in renewable energy with the announcement of a new solar power plant in the Dukhan area. This third solar facility will contribute to a substantial increase in the country’s solar energy production, with a target to exceed 4,000 megawatts by 2030. This initiative reflects Qatar Energy’s commitment to diversifying its energy portfolio and enhancing its renewable energy capacity in alignment with its broader sustainability goals.



